HELSINKI, March 7 Finland's state
investment agency Solidium has bought a 5.1 percent stake in
mining technology company Outotec for an average
39.10 euros per share and may increase its stake.
"Outotec's prospects are good especially because the growth
in the developing markets drives an increasing need for minerals
and metals processing capacity," Solidium managing director Kari
Jarvinen said on Wednesday.
"Solidium might increase its holding in the company further,
depending on market conditions."
Outotec shares closed at 42.51 euros on Tuesday. The total
investment was around 91 million euros ($119 million), Solidium
said.
($1 = 0.7625 euro)
