MANILA The Philippines is the world's call-centre capital, but will need more graduates and better trained professionals if it's to be a major force in the broader outsourcing market, where growth is in providing research and analytics for the legal, healthcare and financial industries.

In little more than a decade, the Philippines has overtaken India in running call-centres, helped by an affinity for the language, culture and work ethic of the United States, its former colonial master.

The number of Filipinos offering a cheery "Have a nice day" while working the graveyard shift to answer calls on behalf of multinational clients such as Citigroup (C.N) and JPMorgan Chase now far exceeds India's 350,000, and the government wants to double the market to $25 billion by 2016, employing 1.3 million workers.

But to do that the Southeast Asian nation must convince investors it has more to offer than just a huge pool of talent speaking English with an American accent.

Research firm Everest Group has forecast the global business process outsourcing (BPO) industry could be worth $220-$280 billion this year, with 90 percent of that in non-voice work - providing more complex skills and services in research and analytics for lawyers, doctors and bankers.

In the Philippines, non-voice work last year accounted for just over a fifth of total BPO revenues of $10.9 billion, but employed a third of the BPO workforce, or around 220,000 people.

"The goal is aggressive but achievable as long as we know one thing: that what got us here won't get us to where we need to be," said Maulik Parekh, president and CEO of outsourcing services provider SPi Global, part of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) (TEL.PS), the country's most valuable listed company.

"A lot of the focus of the tripartite relationship between the government, educational institutions and the private sector has been about English language skills. We need to start to focus on how we can have a thriving healthcare, publishing, finance, human resource, procurement, IT-related BPO," Parekh said.

India is expected to continue to dominate in outsourcing, with its first-mover advantage and skills in software development, but the Philippines has its eye on the non-voice market's potential.

"While some providers are leveraging the Philippines for non-voice functions, the scale of work is relatively low. However, tremendous market potential exists if service providers can successfully manage talent-related constraints," Nikhil Rajpal, partner at Everest, wrote in a study.

With China, Latin America and other Asian markets such as Malaysia also making strides in outsourcing, the Philippines must ensure it has a steady supply of professionals and highly-skilled workers to offer the more complex, added-value services to meet clients' changing and increasing demands.

In Manila, Cebu and beyond, demand for outsourcing is growing at around 20 percent a year, but the number of local university graduates is growing at only 3 percent, and only 5-8 percent of them are hire-able, based on government data, highlighting a need to re-engineer the country's educational system.

The Philippines has a 10-year basic education system, which the government is looking to extend by two years, by adding a pre-school kindergarten programme, to match its Asian rivals.

"The challenge is to be able to supply the human resources to support the industry both from the entry level to middle managers and executives," said Trade Secretary Gregorio Domingo.

The country turns out 470,000 accountants, lawyers, nurses and engineers each year, but that figure is dwarfed by the 4 million college graduates in India and 2 million in China.

INSOURCING

The Americas remain the biggest clients for the Philippine outsourcing industry, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the domestic BPO market, but Europe, Australia and Japan are increasingly knocking at the door for business.

Some local BPO operators worry about the possible impact of U.S. President Barack Obama's election-year pledge to close tax breaks for companies that move U.S. jobs overseas and offer incentives to firms bringing those jobs back home.

But Jose Cuisia, Manila's ambassador to Washington, has sought to allay those fears, saying a pending bill in the U.S. Congress to end job exports lacks support from the Republicans that dominate the lower house of the Congress.

"I don't think that will pass, even in an election year," Cuisia said at a recent forum with Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis, noting that outsourcing backroom functions makes U.S. companies more competitive.

In its 2011 Global Services Location Index, consultancy firm A.T. Kearney ranked the Philippines 9th out of 50 outsourcing destinations, saying: "Politicians are using global services offshoring as an easy scapegoat for current economic woes and high unemployment levels in their home countries, stoking resentment against globalised firms and their host countries."

"Although signs of a slowdown in the growth of global services are evident in this environment, don't expect offshoring to end. In fact, the global services industry's full potential is ready to be tapped."

FORMIDABLE FORCE

The growth in the Philippine outsourcing sector has made it indispensable to the economy and to employment, with local officials citing it as one of the reasons the country escaped recession in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.

In 2009, when much of the world was reeling from the crisis, the United States invested $1.4 billion in the Philippine BPO sector, up from $986 million a year earlier, central bank data showed.

"The BPO industry is one that takes advantage of the strength of the Philippines, which is its people," Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said.

"It's an industry that not only offers direct employment (but) also supports the real estate industry and the service industry, and, together with remittances from Filipinos working abroad and tourism, will form part of the three strong legs that will be the platform for growth of the Philippines in the next years."

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)