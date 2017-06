MSCI's China index inclusion risks liquid headache

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - MSCI’s latest China plan still has some holes. The U.S. index provider will decide later this month whether to add yuan-denominated shares to key equity benchmarks. Scandals and trading halts at Hong Kong-listed mainland firms have made passive fund managers' jobs difficult already. Bringing in onshore tickers could complicate things further.