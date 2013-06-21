By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 21
$99 Android
videogame console goes on sale on Tuesday, the latest attempt by
a growing crop of niche hardware makers to chip away at a market
dominated by Sony Corp, Microsoft Corp and
Nintendo Co Ltd.
Ouya hopes its cheaper cube-shaped console will prevail over
the long-established gaming triumvirate's pricier hardware. The
new device has more than 150 free-to-try games, media features
such as Flixster and radio service TuneIn, and an open ecosystem
built on Google's Android operating system.
Founded by Julie Uhrman, a former executive at entertainment
website IGN, the hackable, or customizable, device will go up
this Christmas season against the $399 PlayStation 4 and $499
Xbox One. Both are packed with exclusive blockbuster titles from
top developers, cloud gaming and other social features .
Ouya is going after core console gamers, as well as the mass
market of college students, young adults and families that plays
mobile games and is price-conscious, Uhrman said.
"Ouya is not an 'either-or' decision," Uhrman said. "It
stands on its own and it's something that gamers are going to
want in addition to whatever device plays the game that they've
been playing for the last five years."
Ouya and other hardware companies, big and small, are hoping
to claw their way into a global video games market expected to
touch $66 billion in software and hardware sales this year, up
from $63 billion in 2012, according to research firm DFC
Intelligence.
The 2013 holiday season is shaping up to be the most hotly
contested in years, with Microsoft launching its Xbox One and
Sony's Playstation 4 coming to market.
Saratoga, California-based BlueStacks, will launch a $129
cube called GamePop that is expected to available this holiday
season. Alternatively, gamers can pay $6.99 monthly for access
to over 500 games and get the console and controller for free.
Next week, graphics giant Nvidia Corp will release
its handheld Shield device, which runs games available on
Android tablets and smartphones and streams titles from
computers.
Demand for the new gadgets is unclear. Ouya has begun taking
pre-orders, but is mum about figures. Just this week, Nvidia cut
the price of the Shield, which starts sales on June 27, to $299
from $349, responding to what it called feedback from gamers.
"For a new product, we're satisfied with the reservation,"
Paul Raines, CEO of the world's largest games retail chain,
GameStop, said about the Ouya.
But he added: "To really grow to billions of dollars, you've
got have great IP that people want to play. People often talk
about open platform gaming, but there's only one device that
plays 'Halo' and that will be Xbox One, there's one device that
plays 'Uncharted' and that will be the PlayStation 4, so the
importance of the IP cannot be overstated."
DEVELOPER INTEREST
Ouya has received support from the gaming community. It
racked up $8.6 million from 63,000 backers, mostly game
enthusiasts and developers, on crowd-funding site Kickstarter.
And it got $15 million in a funding round led by venture capital
firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, with participation from
the Mayfield Fund, Shasta Ventures, Occam Partners and Nvidia.
Developers can earn revenue on Ouya's platform through
several avenues, including selling virtual goods, subscriptions
and donations. Sales will be split along the traditional 70-30
model, with Ouya getting 30 percent.
Over 17,000 developers are using the Ouya software
development kit to bring games to the new device, including
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd's "Final Fantasy III" and
nWay's "ChronoBlade", the company said.
Nvidia's Shield is intended for hard core PC gamers with a
yen for continuing to play on the go.
Meanwhile, BlueStacks will target a younger demographic of
10 to 30 year-olds hooked on tablet and smartphone games, said
Apu Kumar, senior vice president of global sales and business
development, said.
Its GamePop is "bringing the games you are most familiar
with on iPhones and Android to the large screen," he said.