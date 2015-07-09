VIENNA, July 9 Austrian "bad bank" Immigon, the
wind-down vehicle for bailed out lender Volksbanken,
said on Thursday it would buy back up to 850 million euros ($936
million) of Volksbanken debt from bondholders.
Volksbanken, crushed in the financial crisis after a
break-neck expansion into eastern Europe, closed as a bank this
month in order to wind down 7 billion euros worth of assets.
"Immigon has resolved ... on the launch of an invitation to
holders or creditors of certain instruments to offer their
outstanding instruments for purchase or prepayment (as
applicable)," Immigon said in a statement.
"The anticipated maximum total consideration amount is 850
million euros," it said.
The buyback would open on July 10 until July 28, Immigon
said.
($1 = 0.9080 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)