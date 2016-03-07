WILMINGTON, Del., March 7 HomeTown Buffet and several affiliated buffet chains filed on Monday for its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in four years, according to court documents.

The chains seeking bankruptcy protection from creditors have operated under more than a dozen names and include Country Buffet, Old Country Buffet, Ryan's, Fire Mountain and Tahoe Joe's, according to court documents. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)