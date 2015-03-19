TOKYO, March 19 Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc will buy U.S. eBook company OverDrive Inc for about $410 million, managing executive officer Takahito Aiki said at a news conference on Thursday.

Rakuten has been on a buying spree in recent years to reduce reliance on its home market. In October it bought U.S. discount store Ebates.com for about $1 billion.

