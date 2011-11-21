* The following story appeared in the November 19 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication

By Claire Ruckin and Isabell Witt

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - The overhang of leveraged loans from frothy pre-summer buyouts has attracted renewed interest as banks seek to clear balance sheets in the run-up to year-end.

Efforts to sell the backlog of about of 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion)of deals, including bridges to high-yield bonds, have stepped up a gear as the end of the year approaches, leading banks to sell at more deeply discounted rates. This has tempted credit funds, CLOs and other banks to buy the overhang, which offers good yields.

"Some of the banks are being a little more realistic and rather than putting it into the banking book and holding it, they are willing to burn some fees. The first half of the year was a very good one for [the banks'] leveraged finance businesses and they are willing to use some of their profits to reduce the balance sheet," an investor said.

Arrangers of the 500 million euro LBO loan backing German outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin re-launched syndication of the 55 million euro second lien in October and managed to clear the entire tranche to about three buyers, after heavily discounting the price to a range of the low to middle 80 percent range of face value, a number of bankers and investors said. Most banks start to take losses at around 96 percent of face value.

Banks willing to sell at discounted rates are also turning to the secondary market to tempt buyers with cash to spend, to top up their paper or buy into the deal for the first time if they did not do so initially during the syndication phase.

"The deals that have recently allocated and some of the hung deals are very interesting for us. We have bought into almost half of those that were around this summer as secondary offers are pretty attractive," said a banker at a US bank.

An investor added: "Depending on which part of the capital structure, secondary prices have gone from the mid to low 90s and some even lower than that."

MOST FAVOURED NATION

Some arrangers that were holding a portion of the Term Loan B in French electrical and mechanical engineering group Spie and UK roadside rescue business RAC have sold out of the paper at a lower rate than that at which the deals were allocated after their Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status ended in October.

MFN language in the loan documentation, a mechanism typically used in periods of market volatility, was offered to investors of Spie and RAC until mid-October to protect them against a drop in the secondary market price if the underwriters agreed to sell the loan at below the OID.

RAC's sterling Term Loan B had dropped by 4.8 points to 93.75 as of mid-November after it started trading at 98.5 in August. The paper was priced as low as 90.9 during mid-October, according to Thomson Reuters data. Spie's euro term loan B had dropped 2.3 points to 94.67 by mid-November from 97 in August. The paper fell to a low of 92 in mid-October.

"We have cash to spend and have topped up on Spie and RAC recently as levels are attractive," said an investor.

The loan of Swedish cable company Com Hem has also fallen 1.2 points to 95.58 since it broke free to trade at around 97. The loan was allocated to investors at an original issue discount of 93.

Reducing the overhang through the secondary market is likely to increase as repayments come into investors' accounts, including Swedish healthcare company Gambro, animal feeds producer Provimi and pharmaceutical company Mylan.

In the primary market, efforts by banks to clear the overhang also continue through the reshuffling of structures, in order to avoid starting 2012 with a 2011 backlog.

Arrangers of the all-senior 770 million euro loan backing the buyout of Oberthur Technologies by Advent International are considering adding a second-lien facility to the structure, a move that has already proved successful for Jack Wolfskin and Blackstone-owned French private hospital group Vitalia.

The tactic makes it easier to sell the senior portion of the loan by reducing senior leverage while attracting credit fund investors seeking higher returns.

Banks are still holding 2.8 billion euros of bridge loans, which they would also consider converting into alternative junior debt instruments, a number of investors said, as banks seek to de-risk positions on deals that were caught in the market after August's volatility.

The banks that underwrote a 375 million euro bridge loan to a planned high-yield bond for Spie are considering converting it into a mezzanine loan, a move similar to that of Swedish alarms maker Securitas Direct, or a private high-yield bond.

"A preferred route would be a subordinated instrument that would be placed through a private placement," a banker close to the deal said.

Many leveraged loan bankers see recent losses as a painful but necessary measure and expect the process to be complete by mid-December. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin and Isabell Witt)