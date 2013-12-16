Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth 4.32 billion rupees on Friday, to snap their 10-day buying streak, exchange and regulatory data shows.
FIIs also sold index futures worth 9.02 billion rupees and stock futures worth 6.76 billion rupees on Friday, exchange data shows.
The selling is sparking fears that stocks may extend last week's decline if foreign liquidity support weakens, especially as the market turns cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review and the U.S. Federal Reserve meet later this week.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.