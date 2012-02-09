Feb 9 Overseas Shipholding Group,
the world's second-largest independent tanker operator, said it
has suspended quarterly dividend payment until further notice
due to the continued downturn in the tanker market.
The company, which has paid dividends for more than 37
years, said it was suspending its dividend to "preserve
liquidity and maintain financial flexibility."
In August, the company posted its ninth straight quarterly
loss and had said it was halving its annual dividend
rate.
The company, incorporated in 1969, has a long-term debt of
$2.07 billion as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The downturn in our international flag markets has been
deeper and has lasted longer than we anticipated, as evidenced
by a fairly tepid winter market," Chief Executive Morten Arntzen
said in a statement.
Overseas Shipholding shares were trading down 8 percent at
$10.85 in extended trade after closing at $11.83 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have shed about 64 percent of
their value in the last one year.