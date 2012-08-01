Aug 1 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc, the world's second-largest independent tanker operator, posted a wider quarterly loss due to weak rates.

Net loss for the second quarter widened to $55.3 million, or $1.83 per share, from a loss of $37.3 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Time Charter Equivalent revenue - voyage revenue less expenses - rose 1 percent to $210 million.

The company's shares closed at $5.72 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.