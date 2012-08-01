UPDATE 10-Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
Aug 1 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc, the world's second-largest independent tanker operator, posted a wider quarterly loss due to weak rates.
Net loss for the second quarter widened to $55.3 million, or $1.83 per share, from a loss of $37.3 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Time Charter Equivalent revenue - voyage revenue less expenses - rose 1 percent to $210 million.
The company's shares closed at $5.72 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.