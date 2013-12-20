Dec 19 Ecommerce site Overstock.com Inc
plans to be the first major United States retailer to accept the
digital currency bitcoin, according to a report in the Financial
Times.
Overstock's chief executive Patrick Byrne told the FT in an
interview that his company could start accepting the currency
next year.
"I think a healthy monetary system at the end of the day
isn't an upside-down pyramid based on the whim of a government
official, but is based on something that they can't control,"
said Byrne.
Overstock, which reported more than $1 billion in revenue
last year, did not respond to requests for comment.
Bitcoin, which is not backed by physical assets and is not
run by a person or group, trades 24 hours a day, every day. The
supply of currency, which is determined by solving mathematics
problems, is limited.
IAC's dating site OKCupid has allowed bitcoin as a
form of payment.