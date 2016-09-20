(Repeating for wider distribution with no changes to the text.
By Daniel Wiessner
Sept 20 Officials from 21 U.S. states on Tuesday
filed a lawsuit claiming an Obama administration rule to extend
mandatory overtime pay to more than 4 million workers will place
a heavy burden on state budgets.
Hours after the states announced their lawsuit, the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce and other business groups filed a separate
challenge to the rule in the same federal court in Sherman,
Texas.
The rule, set to take effect Dec. 1, will require employers
to pay overtime to salaried workers earning less than $47,500 a
year, double the current threshold of $23,660. Business groups
and Republican officials say the rule will force employers to
demote salaried workers to hourly positions and create more
part-time jobs.
"Once again, President Obama is trying to unilaterally
rewrite the law," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a
statement. "And this time, it may lead to disastrous
consequences for our economy."
Paxton and Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt spearheaded
the states' lawsuit, which was joined by Michigan, Wisconsin and
Ohio, among others.
U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez said in a statement the
rule had "sound legal and policy footing" and the lawsuits were
an attempt to deprive workers of fair pay. Only 7 percent of
full-time salaried employees are currently eligible for overtime
pay, he said, down from 62 percent in 1975.
"I look forward to vigorously defending our efforts to give
more hardworking people a meaningful chance to get by," Perez
said.
Both of Tuesday's lawsuits said the department abused its
authority by increasing the salary threshold so drastically, and
also failed to account for regional variations in the cost of
living.
The agency also violated federal law by indexing the salary
threshold to the 40th percentile of income, with automatic
increases every three years, the lawsuits claim.
The states' lawsuit says that under the rule many state
employees would become eligible for overtime pay even though
they perform management duties that should make them exempt.
That would force states to pay workers more or resort to
layoffs and other budget cuts, a violation of states' rights,
they said.
Paxton and his predecessor, Greg Abbott, have filed a wave
of challenges to Obama administration initiatives, including
environmental regulations, a plan to provide relief from
deportation to certain undocumented immigrants, and a rule to
require employers facing union campaigns to disclose dealings
with lawyers and consultants.
