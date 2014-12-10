PARIS Dec 10 French Web-hosting and server provider OVH could consider a stock market listing, French daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday, citing finance head Nicolas Boyer.

OVH founder Octave Klaba said on Twitter that the group planned to invest 400 million euros ($495 million) by the end of 2017 to acclerate its international development thanks to "solid financial results" and the raising of 267 million euros in debt.

This consisted of a credit line of 160 million euros and bonds worth 107 million euros, Le Figaro said.

"This transacation has allowed us to vary our sources of financing and test the appetite of private investors," Le Figaro quoted Boyer as saying.

This could also serve as a test ahead of a possible initial public offering, which Boyer called a "logical next step", according to the newspaper.

Founded in 1999, OVH is based in Roubaix, northern France. The OVH website describes the company as Europe's leading hosting provider and the world's fourth-largest domain name registrar. ($1 = 0.8073 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Goodman)