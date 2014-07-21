BRIEF-Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition says change of top shareholder
April 19 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
LONDON, July 21 European private equity firm BC Partners has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs to run the IPO of its OVS Industry fashion chain, part of Gruppo Coin, several sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
OVS, which sells clothes and accessories, will be carved out of Italian retailer Gruppo Coin and list on the Milan's Stock Exchange in autumn, one of the sources said.
In 2013 OVS reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 136 million euros on revenue of just under 1 billion euros.
Bank of America and Goldman Sachs were not available for immediate comment.
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Freya Berry)
CAIRO, April 19 Shares in Raya Contact Center Co will start trading next week after the company sells a 49 percent stake to investors with the aim of raising 808.5 million Egyptian pounds ($45 million), Chief Executive Ahmed Imam told Reuters.