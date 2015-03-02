LONDON, March 2 - Fashion retailer OVS prices Milan IPO at 4.10 euros a share - bank

- Investors had been guided to the price last week, ahead of the books closing.

- The price is at the bottom of a 4.00 to 5.40 euros a share original range and revised price range of 4.10-4.40 euros a share. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)