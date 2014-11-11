* Hin Leong seeks $1.3 million from OW Bunker East
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 A creditor of bankrupt OW
Bunker is preparing a lawsuit in Singapore seeking to
reclaim its money, court documents showed, as the fallout from
the collapse of the world's largest marine fuel supplier begins
to ripple through the sector.
In a separate case, court documents showed a second ship
fuel company, Vanguard Energy Pte Ltd, filed for bankruptcy in
the city state on Oct. 29, a week before OW Bunker said it had
been driven to insolvency by suspected fraud at its Singapore
trading unit.
The shipping fuel market was thrown into turmoil after OW
Bunker filed for bankruptcy in Denmark on Friday, with rising
prices and heightened fears of counterparty risk reviving
memories of the 2008/09 global financial crisis.
Hin Leong Trading, Singapore's biggest independent oil
trader, is preparing a writ of summons, a court document used to
commence legal proceedings in Singapore.
The trader is seeking S$1.67 million ($1.3 million) from OW
Bunker East, a subsidiary of OW Bunker, over the sale of goods,
according to the court document.
Calls to offices of Vanguard Energy and OW Bunker East went
unanswered.
OW Bunker has blamed fraud by unnamed senior employees for
losses of at least $125 million at another Singapore subsidiary,
Dynamic Oil, but has not revealed any details.
The company was estimated to have about 7 percent of the
global market for bunker, a liquid fuel refined from crude oil
and used to power ships, competing with companies such as World
Fuel Services Corp, Chemoil Energy and Aegean Marine
Petroleum Network.
Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on
Tuesday that it expects minimal disruption to supplies of the
fuel at the world's largest bunkering port.
"There are currently more than 60 bunker suppliers in
Singapore, and OW Bunker Far East (Singapore) Pte Ltd accounted
for less than 3 percent of the 42.6 million metric tonnes
supplied in Singapore in 2013," the MPA said in a statement.
