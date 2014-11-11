SINGAPORE Nov 11 Singapore's Hin Leong Trading is preparing a lawsuit against the Singapore unit of bankrupt Danish ship fuel trader OW Bunker, court documents showed.

Hin Leong Trading, Singapore's biggest independent oil trader, is preparing a Writ of Summons, which is a court document used to commence legal proceedings in Singapore.

The trader is seeking S$1.67 million ($1.3 million) from OW Bunker East, a subsidiary of OW Bunker, over the sale of goods, according to the court document.

OW Bunker filed for bankruptcy last week.

Calls to OW Bunker East's offices in Singapore went unanswered.

