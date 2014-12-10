(Adds quote, details, background)
COPENHAGEN Dec 10 A group of large Danish
institutional investors has initiated an investigation of the
collapse of OW Bunker, the ship fuel supplier that had listed
only earlier this year, they said in a joint statement on
Wednesday.
The company, which had been valued at $1 billion when it
listed at the end of March in the second largest IPO since 2010,
came crashing down last month after losing almost $300 million
in hedging losses and what it called "fraud".
"The purpose of the investigation is to understand the
events leading up to the bankruptcy and to obtain information
that can be used to determine whether there are grounds for
asserting legal liability," the statement said.
The group of institutional investors include, among others,
ATP, PFA, AP Pension, DIP, Industriens Pension, JOEP, Maj
Invest, PensionDenmark and SEB.
Nordea, the bank that helped bring OW Bunker to the stock
market and remained a shareholder until its collapse, was not
part of the group.
OW Bunker filed for bankruptcy in November, saying it had
lost money on a credit line estimated at between $120 million
and $130 million given by its Singapore-based subsidiary Dynamic
Oil Trading to Tankoil Marine Services.
The company's board said it had not approved such a credit
line, which was contrary to its rules. OW Bunker
had also lost some $150 million in hedging losses, which it
blamed on falling oil prices.
The investors said law firms Accura and Bruun & Hjejle would
lead the investigation and would be assisted by Ernst & Young.
"The investigation will cover the events surrounding the IPO
and those leading up to the bankruptcy of OW Bunker," the
statement said.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)