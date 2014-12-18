COPENHAGEN Dec 18 Denmark has arrested a former
manager of collapsed ship fuel supplier OW Bunker and intends to
hand him to Italy, where he is suspected of fraud, the Danish
public prosecutor said on Thursday.
A statement from the prosecutor's office did not disclose
any details. Danish daily Berlingske reported earlier this week
that the arrested person and five others had cheated the Italian
navy out of 7 million euros ($8.6 million) for fictitious bunker
fuel delivered from a non-existent vessel.
OW Bunker, which had been valued at $1 billion when it
listed at the end of March in the second largest Danish
flotation since 2010, came crashing down last month after losing
almost $300 million which it blamed on hedging losses and fraud.
The prosecutor's office said it was continuing its
investigation into the collapse. A group of large Danish
institutional investors has also launched its own probe.
($1 = 0.8141 euros)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)