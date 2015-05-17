CAIRO May 17 Egypt's Oriental Weavers reported first-quarter net profit of 152.68 million Egyptian pounds ($20.01 million) in a statement to the Cairo bourse on Sunday.

That was down slightly from the 154.09 million pounds of net profit in the same period last year, the company said. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by David Goodman)