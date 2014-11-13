SINGAPORE Nov 13 Fuel oil trading activity has
slowed sharply in Singapore in the wake of the collapse of the
world's biggest supplier, with sellers withholding credit and
demanding guarantees of payment from customers, traders said on
Thursday.
The bankruptcy of Denmark's OW Bunker, filed last Friday,
has not only sent buyers scrambling for new stocks, but also
caused sellers to tighten their credit policies to the extent of
offering no credit at all, an unprecedented move in a market
that relies heavily on open credit.
"The whole market is on a credit lockdown. We used to give
open account to a group of customers (and now) practically no
one," said a trader at one of the major cargo sellers in the
city-state.
Traders said buyers were now forced to provide letters of
credit issued by banks, or pay cash upfront, squeezing thinly
capitalised companies.
The price of obtaining a letter of credit will vary from
company to company, depending on its financial standing and
relationship with its issuing bank.
A trading source pegged the cost at about 0.04 percent of
the transacted value.
As a result of the credit squeeze, trade activity has slowed
and even come to a standstill for some.
"Credit is like the lubricants of businesses, without which
things will slow down when companies start to clam up on it,"
said another Singapore-based fuel oil cargo seller. "It's
similar to (what happened after) Lehman Brothers' (collapse)."
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Alex Richardson)