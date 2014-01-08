COPENHAGEN Jan 8 Danish ship fuel supplier OW
Bunker has signed a $700 million revolving credit facility, it
said on Wednesday.
OW Bunker is part of Wrist Group, a global supplier of
bunker fuel and general shipping supplies, which has been owned
by private equity company Altor since July 2007.
The new facility, which refinances a current $450 million
facility, was more than 100 percent oversubscribed by 13
international banks and financial institutions led by ING Bank
.
Morgan Stanley was hired by Altor to advise it on a
sale of Denmark-based OW Bunker, three people familiar with the
matter told Reuters in March 2013..
(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason
Neely)