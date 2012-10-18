Oct 18 Owen Corning on Wednesday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OWEN CORNING AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.2 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.901 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 4.21 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/22/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 240 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS