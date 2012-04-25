* Q1 loss per share $0.38 vs EPS $0.19 yr ago
April 25 Building materials maker Owens Corning
reported a first-quarter loss as it took charges related
to cost reductions, including facility closures in Europe,
sending its shares down 9 percent.
The company recorded $55 million in charges during the
quarter, $34 million of which are related to severance, it said
in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Owens Corning, known for its Pink Panther mascot and
trademark PINK glass fiber insulation, said it expects
additional charges of about $80 million during 2012 and 2013.
First quarter net loss was $46 million, or 38 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $24 million, or 19 cents per
share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 9 cents a share.
Revenue rose about 9 percent to $1.35 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.30 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Toledo, Ohio-based company fell to $31.42 in
morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange,
making the stock one of the top percentage losers on the
exchange. They were trading down 7 percent at $32.26.