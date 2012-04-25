Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.73 vs est $0.69
* Q1 sales flat at $1.74 billion
April 25 Glass-container manufacturer Owens-Illinois Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped partly by cost cuts.
The company said it increased production and inventory levels in the first quarter in anticipation of a seasonally strong second quarter.
For the quarter ended March 31, the company posted net earnings from continuing operations of $122 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $83 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales were flat at $1.74 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 69 cents, on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Perrysburg, Ohio-based Owens-Illinois closed at $24.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained 74 percent of their value in the last seven months.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.