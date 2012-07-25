Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
July 25 Glass-container manufacturer Owens-Illinois Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped in part by cost cutting in its North American operations, but it warned of a lower adjusted profit ahead.
The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company forecast a weak third-quarter on lower European demand and said it was reducing its capital spending for the remainder of the year.
The company now expects at least $250 million of free cash flow in 2012.
For the second-quarter, the company posted net earnings from continuing operations of $134 million, or 81 cents per share, up from $71 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 10 percent to $1.77 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 76 cents, on revenue of $1.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were trading up 2 percent in after-market trade at $19.00. They had closed at $18.62 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
