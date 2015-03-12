CARACAS, March 12 Venezuela is likely to seek the annulment of a World Bank tribunal award that orders it pay U.S. bottle maker Owens-Illinois $455 million in compensation for nationalization, a lawyer for the South American country said on Thursday.

Owens-Illinois announced earlier on Thursday that the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) had issued a decision in the case.

"It's probable that an annulment or other revisions will be sought," said lawyer Diego Brian Gosis with Argentine firm Guglielmino & Asociados, adding that Venezuela has 120 days to request an annulment. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)