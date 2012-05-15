By Lauren Keiper
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 15 Millions of families displaced
after the housing market imploded haven't totally shattered the
American dream -- owning a home remains a priority for the
majority of adults, according to a new consumer survey.
An overwhelming 91 percent of homeowners and renters said
owning a house is still part of that ideal American life, with
83 percent of those now paying rent hoping to own someday,
according to a survey by the real estate company Coldwell Banker
released on Tuesday.
For some 95 percent of Americans, it's important for their
children to own a home, too, the data showed.
"There is a place for renting, clearly," said
psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig, who partnered with the property
firm to interpret answers gathered online in April from more
than 2,100 adults. "But I don't think that changes that inherent
desire to own a home."
That desire to own isn't limited to property either.
Beyond a simple rent versus buy financial equation, experts
say the value derived from ownership - be it homes, cars or book
collections - that is so deeply rooted in American society would
be hard to budge, despite easy access to a rental market today
that spans apartments, luxury hand bags and even prom dresses.
"From a psychological perspective, what we have becomes an
extension of who we are, our identity," Ludwig said. "I think
renting certain things are always going to be a component of
American life, but I don't think that will ever displace
ownership."
Home ownership may be considered the big prize for many, but
other possessions and collections also link the past to the
present, create memories and create a sense of community,
experts said.
Yet before people rush to buy, buy, buy again as the economy
shows signs of improving - be it houses or other goods - many
are treading a bit more carefully these days, invoking a
back-to-basics mentality.
This desire to simplify and downsize may be one factor
driving an uptick in sharing, according to Frederic Brunel,
associate professor of marketing at Boston University.
The sharing economy, Brunel said, is seeing a re-birth of
sorts in suburban and urban communities. Neighbors around the
cul-de-sac, for example, may decide they don't each need to own
a leaf blower, power washer and lawn mower.
Peer-to-peer solutions like this - sometimes including
explicit sharing contracts - are one way to solve the problem,
and in other instances the market provides the answer with
business opportunities like Zipcar's car sharing model.
Just because you can afford something, owning doesn't always
make sense, he said. People today are opting to share not just
for financial reasons, but social motivators, too.
Younger generations might feel uncomfortable tied down to
one lifestyle or place, he said. Not being encumbered by major
possessions, including real estate, gives some people a sense of
mobility - and a path to reinventing themselves, he said.
Access to easy money has driven a lot of American
consumption in the past, Brunel said. But renting or sharing
offers an alternative to simply buying new stuff and incurring
extra debt.
"The proactive act of not owning can be equally expressive
as owning," Brunel said.
