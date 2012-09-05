By Nigel Hunt
| LONDON, Sept 5
LONDON, Sept 5 Climate change may pose a much
more serious threat to the world's poor than existing research
has suggested because of spikes in food prices as extreme
weather becomes more common, Oxfam said on Wednesday.
More frequent extreme weather events will create shortages,
destabilise markets and precipitate price spikes on top of
projected structural price rises of about 100 percent for
staples such as maize over the next 20 years, the charity said
in a report.
Droughts in the U.S. Midwest and Russia this year have
helped to propel prices for maize and soybeans to record highs
and United Nations food agencies this week said that world
leaders must take swift action to ensure that food-price shocks
do not turn into a catastrophe that could hurt tens of millions
of people.
The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization has estimated
that the 2007/08 price spike contributed to an 8 percent rise in
the number of undernourished people in Africa.
"For vulnerable people, sudden and extreme price hikes can
be more devastating than gradual long-term rises to which they
may have more chance of adjusting," Oxfam said in a report.
"Though the price spike and coping strategies may be
short-term, the impacts are often felt across generations. An
increase in malnutrition can cause stunting and reduce
developmental potential in young children."
Oxfam added that existing research, which considers the
gradual effects of climate change but not extreme weather,
significantly underestimates the implications of changing
weather patterns.
The charity insisted there is an "urgent need for a full
stress test of our fragile and dysfunctional food system" and
called for a reversal of decades of underinvestment in
small-scale sustainable and resilient agriculture, as well as
urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"Climate change could lead to a permanent increase in yield
variability and excessive food price volatility, however, which
could leave many poor countries with potentially insuperable
food security challenges," Oxfam said.