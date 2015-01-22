(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
Jan 22 Oxford Instruments Plc, a maker
of nanotechnology tools, warned of a nearly 26 percent fall in
full-year profit, citing weak trading in Russia and Japan.
Shares in the company plunged nearly 30 percent on Thursday,
wiping off more than 180 million pounds of its market value.
Oxford Instruments, which makes maintenance systems and
parts for CT and MRI scanners, also said it expected revenue for
the second half to be below market expectations.
The company said its Russian operations suffered due to the
recent sanctions and cancellation of certain export licences.
"We now assume that no sales can be made to Russia for the
remainder of this year and we are also assuming no sales to
Russia next year," the company said in a statement.
At least three brokerages placed their price targets on the
stock under review following the unexpected trading statement.
"Consensus is sure to drop significantly today. It becomes
harder to remain positive about a share that has delivered so
many reversals," Investec analysts said in a note.
Oxford Instruments shares were the biggest losers on the
FTSE Midcap index. They were down 27 percent at 803
pence per share at 0912 GMT, after touching their lowest since
October 2011 earlier.
The company said it expected an adjusted pretax profit of
about 35 million pounds ($53 million) for the year ending March
31, compared with 47.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected a full-year pretax profit of
45.49 million pounds on revenue of 404 million pounds, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company does not break down revenue from Russia
separately, but Finance Director Kevin Boyd told Reuters in
November that Russia contributed about 2 percent to sales in the
first half compared with 5-6 percent in previous years.
Oxford Instruments also said that its forecast recovery in
the Japanese market had not yet occurred, adding to the pressure
on results.
Japan accounted for about 10 percent of full-year sales,
according to the company's 2014 annual report.
($1 = 0.6607 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)