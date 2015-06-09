June 9 Oxford Instruments Plc, a maker
of nanotechnology tools, said it had cut 7 percent of its
workforce, or 160 jobs, as a part of planned cost reductions.
The company said it estimates cost savings of around 8
million pounds this financial year, higher than the 6 million
pounds it earlier expected to add to its operating profit
2015/16 onwards.
Oxford Instruments, which makes maintenance systems and
parts for CT and MRI scanners, said the plan also included the
closure of six of its smaller sites, to be completed by the end
of the first half.
Chief Executive Jonathan Flint said the company expects to
return to organic growth in the coming year, with potential for
margin improvement in the medium term.
The company said on Tuesday its full-year adjusted pretax
profit slumped 24.4 percent, hurt mainly by weak trading in
Russia and Japan.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)