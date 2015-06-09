(Adds CEO comments, details, share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
June 9 Oxford Instruments Plc, a maker
of nanotechnology tools, said it cut 7 percent of its workforce,
or 160 jobs, to reduce costs as trade sanctions hit sales in
Russia.
Shares in the company, which reported a slump in full-year
adjusted pretax profit as it also battled slower-than-expected
recovery in Japan, fell as much as 6.37 percent on Tuesday
morning to rank among the largest percentage losers on the
London Stock Exchange.
The company said it now estimates cost savings of around 8
million pounds this financial year, higher than the 6 million
pounds it earlier expected to add to its operating profit
2015/16 onwards.
Oxford Instruments, which makes maintenance systems and
parts for CT and MRI scanners, said the cost reduction plan
included the closure of six of its smaller sites, to be
completed by the end of the first half.
Chief Executive Jonathan Flint told Reuters three of those
sites had already been closed. The six are located in Germany,
the UK, the United States, Japan and China.
Flint said the company expects to return to organic growth
in the coming year and sees potential for margin improvement in
the medium term, driven by new products including a new version
of an electron microscope.
Oxford Instruments said its full-year adjusted pretax profit
slumped 24.4 percent, partly because export sanctions resulted
in the withdrawal of existing export licences in Russia, causing
previously booked orders to be cancelled.
The company does not provide a break down of revenue from
Russia, but Finance Director Kevin Boyd told Reuters in November
that Russia contributed about 2 percent to first-half sales
compared with 5-6 percent in previous years.
Oxford Instruments said it had seen a pick-up in the order
run rate in Japan, and Flint added that he expected Japan to
return to its traditional level of about 10 percent of the
company's turnover either this year or the next.
Shares in the company were down 4.878 percent at 1014 pence
at 0821 GMT.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)