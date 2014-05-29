BRIEF-Telemedycyna Polska March revenue up 16.2 pct yoy
* March revenue 470,100 zlotys ($118,730), up 16.2 percent year on year
May 29 Oxford Biomedica Plc :
* Fundraising and open offer
* Fundraising of 20 million stg and open offer of up to 5.7 million stg
* Intends to raise gross proceeds of up to 25.7 million pounds (23.7 million pounds net of expenses) through a firm fundraising by means of a placing and subscriptions ("firm fundraising") and an open offer at 2 pence per new ordinary share ("offer price")
* Charles Stanley & Co Ltd is acting as sponsor, WG Partners LLP as financial adviser and bookrunner and Roth Capital partners as US placing agent to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.