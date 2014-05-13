BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
May 13 Oxford Biomedica Plc :
* Exploring range of options to strengthen company's financial position
* Efforts over next few months will be focused on building, extending relationship with Novartis in support of its ctl019 therapy
* Preparing for clinical studies for encorstat and oxb-102, and determining optimal course for retinostat
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.