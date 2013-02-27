CORRECTED-BRIEF-Aetna says in negotiations with several states regarding HQ relocation
* Aetna in negotiations with several states regarding a headquarters relocation - Aetna spokesman
LONDON Feb 27 Oxford BioMedica PLC : * Net loss of £8.7 million (2011: £12.6 million) * Revenue of £7.8 million (2011: £7.7 million) * Seeing more interest than ever in personalised medicines and niche disease
indications
* Alcon head Michael Ball says employee exodus peaked in early 2016, has since slowed