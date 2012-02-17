* Sees 2011 rev below 2010 and 2009 levels

* Sees rise in synthetic fuels demand

Feb 17 Oxford Catalysts Group Plc said on Friday it expects revenue for 2011 to be lower than both 2010 and 2009 levels as the British clean-fuel company transitions from development funding to commercial income streams.

However, the company expects 2012 to be a significant milestone year for the business.

"Market conditions for distributed scale synthetic fuels production are better than at any other time in our experience," the company said in a statement, adding that it was enjoying record levels of interest and enquiries in its technology.

The environment for synthetic fuels production is increasingly attractive, especially in North America as oil majors look to different sources of fuel.

The company had posted a wider full-year loss last year, hurt by its decision to slow down activities on a government-funded programme.

Oxford Catalysts shares, which have shed more than 20 percent of their value in the last one month, closed at 44.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.