UPDATE 1-Drugmaker Novo Nordisk nudges up full-year profit outlook after Q1 beat
* Novo shares rise 6.9 pct (Adds CEO, share price, background)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 4 Oxford Immunotec Global PLC : * Closes underwritten offering of 4.9 million shares at a price of $11.75 per
share * The offering generated gross proceeds of about $57.5 million, of which Oxford
Immunotec Global received $53.7 million, after deductions
* Novo shares rise 6.9 pct (Adds CEO, share price, background)
LONDON, May 3 Shares of European suppliers of microchips, sensors and circuitry to Apple fell on Wednesday after the smartphone company's much-awaited iPhone sales missed expectations in the second quarter.