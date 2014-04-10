BRIEF-ITS Group Q1 revenue falls to 41.1 million euros
* Q1 revenue EUR 41.1 million ($44.70 million) versus EUR 43.4 million year ago
April 10 Oxford Instruments Plc
* As anticipated, there was a strong trading performance in last quarter
* Integration of Andor technology is proceeding to plan and has aided results; however this has been offset by strength of sterling against our main trading currencies
* Reiterate guidance given in our february IMS that we expect performance for year to be in-line with prior year
* Q1 net income EUR 6.5 million versus EUR 5.1 million ($5.6 million) year ago