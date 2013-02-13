Waymo working on self-driving trucks
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
LONDON Feb 13 Oxford Instruments PLC : * Trend seen in the first half has continued with growth in the nanotechnology
tools sector * Remain resilient in the current uncertain economic environment
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
* Offer period extended to close at 7PM (Sydney time) on Thursday, 29 June 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: