BRIEF-Partner Tech announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.89 per share to shareholders for 2016
Feb 13 Oxford Instruments PLC : * Orders ahead of the prior year in the four months since September * Year to date sales remain behind the same period last year * Sees strong February March, expecting year performance to be broadly in-line with the prior year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed on Monday that it had a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide.