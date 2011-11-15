* H1 adj pretax profit 18.7 mln stg vs 10.6 mln stg

* H1 revenue up 41 pct

* Sees H2 performance better than H1

Nov 15 Oxford Instruments Plc, a high-technology instruments company, said first-half adjusted pretax profit jumped more than 76 percent, helped by improved performance at its nanotechnology tools and industrial products businesses.

Revenue from its nanotechnology business, which represents 44 percent of group revenue, rose 43 percent to 70.4 million pounds ($111.9 million), while industrial products revenue rose 46 percent.

The company, which is engaged in research, development and sale of high-technology instruments in the nanotechnology and industrial segments, said it expected performance in the second half to exceed that of the first half.

Oxford Instruments also raised its interim dividend by 10 percent to 2.77 pence.

For April-September, adjusted pretax profit was 18.7 million pounds, compared with 10.6 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 41 percent to 159 million pounds.

Shares of the company closed at 842.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)