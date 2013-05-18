RIO DE JANEIRO May 17 OSX Brasil SA,
the shipyard and ship leasing company controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, will scale back the construction of
its shipyard at Acu, a port the magnate is building north of Rio
de Janeiro, the company said in a statement late Friday.
The company's board also decided to exercise part of a put
option that will trigger a payment of $120 million by its
controlling shareholder, the holding company owned by Batista,
and said it had approved a new business plan to boost
cash-generating activities by its ship-leasing business.
The moves are the latest in an ongoing process by companies
across Batista's energy, logistics and mining empire to retrench
after missed profit and production targets and a consequent
selloff by shareholders in recent months.
Batista became Brazil's richest man in recent years,
raising billions of dollars by listing the companies amid
booming appetite for Brazilian commodity and energy projects. He
lost his standing and much of his wealth over the past year,
though, as the selloff slashed about $20 billion from the market
value of his holdings.
In March, he announced a partnership with Brazilian
investment bank BTG Pactual Group, run by fellow
Brazilian billionaire Andre Esteves. The bank has helped to find
buyers for stakes in Batista's companies and improved their
access to capital.
In the statement Friday, OSX said it still plans to build
the Acu shipyard to its original size and scope, but it would
limit ongoing construction to that necessary for current orders.
Future construction, it added, will be dictated by future
demand.
The put option it will tap, OSX said, leaves an additional
$380 million it could exercise through its agreement with
Batista's holding company.
Shares in OSX on Friday climbed by over 19 percent, closing
at 2.79 Brazilian reais ($1.37).
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)
