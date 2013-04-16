NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. health regulators
announced on Tuesday that they will not approve any generic
versions of the original form of the pain medication OxyContin,
which was widely abused because it could be crushed and then
snorted or injected to produce a quick high.
At the same time, the Food and Drug Administration also
approved new labeling for a reformulated OxyContin, which was
introduced by privately held manufacturer Purdue Pharma L.P. in
2010. The label will indicate that the tablets' physical and
chemical properties make them more difficult to crush, meaning
that abuse is less likely than with the original.
In a statement, Republican Representative Hal Rogers of
Kentucky, a state with a high level of OxyContin abuse, called
the FDA decision not to approve generic OxyContin "a huge win
for our region and for the thousands of families who have seen
painkillers become pain makers. The FDA undoubtedly saved our
nation from another deadly tidal wave of oxycodone abuse and
overdoses" which might have resulted from the introduction of
generic forms of the original, crushable OxyContin.
Oxycodone hydrochloride is the chemical name of the drug,
which is sold under the brandname OxyContin. Without competition
from generics, the price of the painkiller is not likely to
decrease.
Earlier on Tuesday, Rogers took to the floor of the House of
Representatives urging the FDA and commissioner Margaret Hamburg
to take immediate action to keep the easily abused form of
OxyContin, including any generic versions, from being sold
again.
The FDA approved the original formulation of OxyContin in
1995. Although the medication was manufactured in a way to
release the pain-killing drug over an extended period of about
12 hours, cutting or crushing the tablets defeated those
extended-release properties and produced a fast, powerful high
when snorted, injected or even sprinkled on food. OxyContin
became known as "hillbilly heroin."
That abuse, the FDA said, increased "the risk of serious
adverse events, including overdose and death."
In April 2010, the FDA approved a reformulated version of
OxyContin, designed to resist abuse: instead of becoming a fine,
snortable powder when crushed or broken, it turns into a gummy
sludge - what the FDA calls "a viscous hydrogel" - that cannot
be easily snorted or injected like the original. Purdue stopped
shipping original OxyContin that August.
The withdrawal, the FDA concluded, was "for reasons of
safety or effectiveness." Under federal law, that allows the
agency to refuse to accept applications from generic version of
oxycodone hydrochloride that rely on the FDA's approval of
original OxyContin.
"Purdue is gratified that the FDA has determined that the
original OxyContin extended release tablets were withdrawn from
sale for reasons of safety or effectiveness," the company said
in a statement.
"The development of abuse-deterrent opioid analgesics is a
public health priority for the FDA," Dr. Douglas Throckmorton,
deputy director for regulatory programs in the FDA's Center for
Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. "While both
original and reformulated OxyContin are subject to abuse and
misuse, the FDA has determined that reformulated OxyContin can
be expected to make abuse by injection difficult and expected to
reduce abuse by snorting compared to original OxyContin."
When the FDA finds that a new formulation of a drug has
properties that make abuse more difficult, it has the authority
to require generics to have abuse-deterrent properties as well.
The agency is continuing to monitor the impact of
reformulated OxyContin on abuse.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)