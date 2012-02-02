Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkey's Oyak Renault, a Turkish carmaker partly owned by France's Renault, plans to increase its annual investment figure to $254 million from $176 million a year earlier, its general manager said on Thursday.
General Manager Tarik Tunalioglu said Oyak Renault had made exports worth $3.2 billion in 2011 and this year's exports target was in line with last year's performance. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.