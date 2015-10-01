SYDNEY Oct 1 Shares in Australian copper miner
Oz Minerals Ltd jumped as much as 14 percent on
Thursday after an unsourced media report said U.S. private
equity giant KKR & Co LP was attempting to buy a 10
percent stake.
The stock rose as high as A$3.77, its biggest jump since
January 2014 and its highest intraday level in nearly a month,
after the Australian Financial Review reported that KKR was
planning the share raid at A$3.60 per share.
The article also said that KKR already has a stake of about
5 percent in the company, which in 2009 had an attempted
takeover by state-owned enterprise China Minmetals Corp
blocked by the Australian government.
Oz Minerals said in a statement it was aware of the media
speculation but declined comment. Deutsche Bank, which the
report said was advising KKR on the attempted purchase, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shares in many Australian mining companies have plunged this
year as commodity prices sink on slowing economic growth in top
trading partner China. Before the media report, Oz Minerals
shares had fallen by a third since a peak in May.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Joseph Radford)