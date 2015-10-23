* Weak local currency keeps low international copper price
at bay
* Company boosting output while some global peers freeze
expansion
* Sandfire also beats production guidance, considers buying
assets
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 23 Oz Minerals, Australia's
third largest copper miner, on Friday said it would dig up to 20
percent more of the metal this year than previously touted as a
weak local currency gives domestic producers an advantage over
international rivals.
A depreciating Aussie dollar has cushioned the impact on
Australian miners of a sharp drop in U.S. dollar-denominated
international copper prices, giving them a boost at a time when
overseas peers are curbing production and freezing expansion
work.
"We've got a strong balance sheet, we've got cash and we
produce in Australian dollars, which for us means the copper
price is flat," said Andrew Cole, managing director of Oz
Minerals, which trails Glencore and BHP Billiton
in production volumes of Australian copper.
"This gives us a competitive advantage sitting here looking
out across the globe, with most other companies under pressure
from over-leveraged balance sheets."
Oz has enjoyed a record run of production, with the last
three quarters the best in five years, surprising analysts on
Friday with an up to 20-percent, or 21,000-tonne, increase in
its 2015 guidance.
Overall mining of copper in Australia is forecast to
increase at an average rate of 7 percent a year to 1.3 million
tonnes by 2020, said Gayathiri Bragatheswaran, a commodities
analyst for Australia's Department of Industry and Science.
Earlier this month, U.S.-based KKR & Co LP picked up
10 percent of Oz Minerals' shares at a 7-percent premium, saying
it believed the miner was "undervalued", and marking a rare step
by private equity into mining.
"KKR's move probably said as much about the longer-term
value of Australian copper mining in general as it did about Oz
Minerals," said Gavin Wendt, an analyst with MineLife in Sydney.
Another Australian copper miner Sandfire Resources
said on Friday that it had beat September quarter production
guidance as it targets annual produciton of 65,000-68,000
tonnes, and that it was aiming for even higher output next year
by exploring more, and possibly via acquisitions.
"We are in a position to take a good, hard look at
opportunities," said Sandfire Managing Director Karl Simich. "In
the last 12 months, we've looked at tens and tens, if not
hundreds of different opportunities."
International copper prices have bounced along in a
$4,800-$5,400 range since late August, around their lowest in
six years.
(Reporting by Jim Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)