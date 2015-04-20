MELBOURNE, April 20 Australian copper miner OZ
Minerals plans to raise production at its only mine
while it looks for ways to extend mine life beyond 2018, develop
its other South Australian resources or make acquisitions.
Following a strategy review under its new chief executive,
Andrew Cole, the company said it may expand into other base
metals or gold and look beyond Australia, targeting assets that
are being put on the block by other miners.
OZ Minerals said on Monday it plans to produce
110,000-120,000 tonnes of copper at its Prominent Hill mine in
2015, up from 92,615 tonnes last year, at a cost of 80-95 cents
a pound as it looks to generate cash.
That followed its strongest quarterly copper production in
five years, with output of 31,160 tonnes.
Cole has already cut around A$40 million in costs, by moving
the company's headquarters to Adelaide from Melbourne to be
closer to its assets, cutting exploration spending and
tightening the mine's operations. It has also saved around A$8
million as diesel and power costs have dropped.
The company earlier this year put on hold talks to line up a
partner for its undeveloped Carrapateena project in South
Australia, and said on Monday it would complete rail and metals
processing studies to help make the project more attractive to
potential partners.
A pre-feasibility study last year outlined a plan to produce
an average of 114,000 tonnes of copper and 117,000 ounces of
gold a year at Carrapateena over 24 years, for a project with a
net present value of A$1.1 billion.
OZ Minerals, which in February did not pay a final dividend
while it was carrying out its strategy review, said it now plans
to pay out 20 percent of cash generated as dividends.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)