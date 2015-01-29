BRIEF-Axel Springer sees more than 500 mln proceeds from Berlin real estate sale
* Says expects significantly more than targeted 500 million euros from real estate sale in Berlin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Ozak GYO :
* Secures 30 million lira ($12.48 million) loan from Turkiye Halk Bankasi
* Loan interest rate is 10.80 percent with two years maturity
* The loan to be used for debt payment and financing business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4030 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says expects significantly more than targeted 500 million euros from real estate sale in Berlin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME still interested in listing hot-rolled coil contract (Updating throughout)