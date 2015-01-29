Jan 29 Ozak GYO :

* Secures 30 million lira ($12.48 million) loan from Turkiye Halk Bankasi

* Loan interest rate is 10.80 percent with two years maturity

* The loan to be used for debt payment and financing business