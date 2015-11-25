Fitch Affirms Shanghai Construction at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong/Shanghai-10 May 2017: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd.'s (SCGC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured notes issued by SCGC's subsidiary, YONGDA Investment Limited, at 'BBB'. Fitch rates SCGC using a bottom-up approach, in line with the agency'